Enfield winner lands six-figure lottery prize

The winning RED HOT 10S ticket was sold at an Enfield food mart.

ENFIELD, Conn. – An Enfield lottery player scored a $100,000 prize on a Connecticut Lottery Scratch-Off ticket, according to the state lottery’s latest winner information.

The winning ticket came from the RED HOT 10S game.

The ticket was sold at T Ville Food Mart in Enfield, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

Enfield Store Sells $100K Winning Ticket

The Connecticut Lottery listed the winning claim on Sept. 30.

The player’s name was not included in the information provided, but the winner was listed as being from Enfield.

The $100,000 prize came from the RED HOT 10S Scratch-Off game.

Six-Figure Lottery Win Lands in Enfield

The winning ticket was purchased at T Ville Food Mart.

The Connecticut Lottery did not release additional details about when the ticket was purchased.