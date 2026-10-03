Hartford lottery player scores $100k scratch-off prize

The winning CA$HWORD ticket was sold at a Quick Mart in Windsor.

HARTFORD, Conn. – A Hartford lottery player scored a $100,000 prize on a Connecticut Lottery Scratch-Off ticket, according to the state lottery’s latest winner information.

The prize came from the $100,000 CA$HWORD 2nd Edition game.

The winning ticket was sold at S S Quick Mart in Windsor, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

Windsor Store Sells $100K Winning Ticket

The Connecticut Lottery listed the winning claim on Sept. 30.

The player’s name was not included in the information provided, but the winner was listed as being from Hartford.

The $100,000 prize came from the $100,000 CA$HWORD 2nd Edition Scratch-Off game.

Six-Figure Lottery Win Lands in Connecticut

The ticket was purchased at S S Quick Mart in Windsor.

The Connecticut Lottery did not release additional details about when the ticket was purchased.