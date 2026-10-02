New Jersey is a state teeming with bustling cities, quaint small towns, and sprawling suburbs. Yet, within its intricate geography lie several anomalies: landlocked towns, municipalities entirely surrounded by a single neighboring town. These unique geographical entities defy the norm and raise questions about how they function, their histories, and what sets them apart. Here, we delve into some of New Jersey’s most notable landlocked towns.

Lakehurst

Photo: new jersey's landlocked towns: a closer look at municipal islands

Lakehurst is best known for the Naval Air Station Lakehurst. Despite its relatively high profile, Lakehurst remains entirely enclosed by Manchester Township. Its landlocked status has not hindered its growth, thanks in part to its military significance.

Farmingdale

Photo: new jersey's landlocked towns: a closer look at municipal islands

Situated in Monmouth County, Farmingdale is entirely surrounded by Howell Township. Farmingdale, which retains a village-like atmosphere, contrasts sharply with the larger Howell Township, offering residents a quieter lifestyle.

Freehold

Although Freehold Borough is the county seat of Monmouth County, it is completely surrounded by Freehold Township. Both entities have distinct governments and school systems, an arrangement dating back to colonial times.

Englishtown

Englishtown, also in Monmouth County, is surrounded by Manalapan Township. With a size of less than one square mile, Englishtown serves as an example of how even small municipalities can maintain their independence despite being landlocked.

Pennington

Located in Mercer County, Pennington is enveloped by Hopewell Township. This small town is known for its schools and is a tight-knit community. Its enclosed location does not diminish its appeal, often seen as a quieter alternative to nearby Princeton.

Flemington

Flemington, the county seat of Hunterdon County, finds itself entirely surrounded by Raritan Township. Despite its small size, it is a commercial and cultural hub for the county.

Branchville

Nestled within Frankford Township in Sussex County, Branchville maintains its charm with period architecture and a rich history. Its status as a landlocked town adds to its unique character.

Jamesburg

Located in Middlesex County, Jamesburg is enveloped by Monroe Township. The two towns share a school system, and while they function as separate municipalities, the symbiotic relationship is evident.

Sussex

Last but not least is Sussex, entirely contained within Wantage Township. Located in Sussex County, this town offers a quiet lifestyle with the Kittatinny Mountains serving as a scenic backdrop.

Landlocked towns in New Jersey may be a geographical oddity, but they are also a testament to the state’s diverse landscapes and local governance. Each of these towns has its own unique identity, quirks, and attractions, making them special in their own right. Far from being hindered by their geographical limitations, they thrive, showcasing the myriad ways that communities can flourish under unique conditions.