Torrington lottery player scores big on scratch-off ticket

The winning 20X CASH ticket was sold at a Torrington convenience store.

TORRINGTON, Conn. – A Torrington lottery player landed a major Scratch-Off prize on a Connecticut Lottery ticket sold at a local Cumberland Farms.

The $20,000 prize came from the 20X CASH 10th Edition game, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms #4763 in Torrington.

Torrington Store Sells Winning Scratch-Off

The Connecticut Lottery listed the winning claim on Sept. 30.

The player’s name was not included in the information provided, but the winner was listed as being from Torrington.

The prize came from the 20X CASH 10th Edition Scratch-Off game.

Local Lottery Win Lands in Torrington

The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms #4763.

The Connecticut Lottery did not release additional details about when the ticket was purchased.