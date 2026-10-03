Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe, Maryland, will close to the public Nov. 1 after eight years, with remaining operations ending by year's end.

Guinness will close its landmark Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore County after Nov. 1, ending an eight-year run as rising costs and changing consumer demand squeeze the operation.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — Guinness is calling last call on its Baltimore-area brewery.

Diageo North America will close the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe to the public after Sunday, Nov. 1, with remaining operations expected to wind down by the end of 2026, the company confirmed this week.

The decision will end an eight-year run for a sprawling brewery, restaurant and taproom that arrived in Maryland with enormous expectations and became one of the Baltimore region’s most recognizable beverage destinations.

“We have made the difficult decision to close the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore,” a Diageo spokesperson said. “This decision follows a careful review of our operations and long-term business priorities.”

Rising Costs, Changing Drinking Habits Hit Baltimore Brewery

Photo: last call for guinness in baltimore as open gate brewery announces shutdown

Diageo cited rising operating expenses, shifting consumer demand and broader economic pressures as factors that made the Baltimore County operation increasingly difficult to sustain.

“This was not a decision we made lightly,” the company said. “We are proud of what was built in Baltimore, thankful for everyone who contributed to its success, and committed to supporting our employees and community as we move forward.”

The closure comes as breweries and other hospitality businesses across the country contend with higher labor, food, energy and operating costs while consumers rethink how much — and where — they spend on alcohol.

The shutdown adds another high-profile closure to the Baltimore business landscape.

Brewery Opened With an $80 Million Investment

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery opened at 5001 Washington Boulevard in 2018 on the historic Relay property in Halethorpe.

At the time, the roughly $80 million project marked the first Guinness brewery on American soil since 1954.

It quickly became a major attraction. Guinness said the site welcomed approximately 400,000 visitors during its first year — about 100,000 more than initially projected — and has served more than 2 million visitors since opening.

The complex included brewing operations, a taproom, restaurant and experimental brewery where Guinness brewers developed hundreds of limited-edition beers.

The familiar Guinness Draught stout sold in the United States was not primarily brewed in Baltimore. The facility focused on American beers, experimental products and brands such as Baltimore Blonde.

Major Production Already Ended Three Years Ago

The Nov. 1 closure follows a significant downsizing that began years earlier.

In 2023, Diageo ended most large-scale beer production at the Maryland facility and eliminated more than 100 positions. The company continued operating the public-facing Open Gate brewery, restaurant and smaller 10-barrel innovation brewery.

Diageo later sold roughly 63 acres surrounding the remaining brewery property in 2025, leaving a much smaller operation centered around the approximately 12-acre visitor site.

The final closure will eliminate that remaining Baltimore presence.

After Baltimore shuts down, Guinness’ Chicago Open Gate Brewery will remain the brand’s only brewery operation in the United States.

Baltimore County Offers Help to Workers

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said county officials would work with employees affected by the shutdown.

“We’re disappointed to learn that Guinness plans to close its doors in Halethorpe and recognize the uncertainty this brings for its employees and their families,” Klausmeier said.

The county’s workforce development team is expected to provide assistance to displaced workers.

Diageo also announced it will establish a $250,000 community fund supporting Baltimore-area organizations and initiatives focused on economic opportunities and the local hospitality industry.

“Our immediate focus is supporting affected colleagues through this transition,” the company said.

Final Pints Coming Nov. 1

For customers, there is still about a month left to visit the brewery.

The Open Gate’s current calendar includes Oktoberfest activities, Premier League events and a Halloween movie night before the doors close.

The shutdown does not mean Guinness itself is disappearing from Maryland. The iconic Irish stout will continue to be distributed to bars, restaurants and retailers throughout the state and across the United States.

What disappears is something different: the physical brewery that Guinness once promoted as its return to American brewing after more than six decades.

After eight years, more than 2 million visitors and hundreds of experimental beers, the taps in Halethorpe are preparing to pour their final rounds.