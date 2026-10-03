Bodycam Released in Fatal Baltimore County Police Shooting of 21-Year-Old Woman in Middle River

Maryland investigators released bodycam footage from the fatal police shooting of Sadie Holman in Middle River after authorities say she produced a gun.

Maryland investigators released police body-camera footage showing the Sept. 3 encounter in Middle River that ended with an officer shooting Sadie Holman after authorities say she produced a handgun.

MIDDLE RIVER, MD — Maryland’s Independent Investigations Division has released body-camera footage from the fatal Sept. 3 police shooting of 21-year-old Sadie Holman in Baltimore County, showing an officer attempting to persuade her to leave a parked vehicle before authorities say she pulled a handgun.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of Carroll Island Road in Middle River as Baltimore County police searched for an armed woman wanted in connection with an assault.

Investigators identified the officer who fired as Cpl. James Haddix, an eight-year veteran assigned to the Baltimore County Police Department’s Operations Bureau.

Officer Spoke With Holman Before Shooting

According to the Independent Investigations Division, officers found Holman, of Odenton, sitting inside a parked vehicle.

Police said Holman initially surrendered a knife.

The newly released body-camera footage shows Haddix continuing to speak with Holman as officers attempted to get her out of the vehicle. During the encounter, the officer discusses contacting members of her family and continues trying to persuade her to cooperate.

The confrontation then changes rapidly.

Authorities said Holman reached inside the vehicle and produced a firearm. Haddix opened fire.

No officers were injured.

Investigators said a firearm was recovered from inside Holman’s vehicle.

Holman Died After Being Taken to Hospital

Holman was taken to a hospital following the shooting and later died from her injuries.

Haddix was placed on administrative leave following the incident, consistent with Baltimore County Police Department policy for officer-involved shootings.

The shooting is being investigated by the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, which investigates deaths involving law enforcement officers throughout the state.

The footage was released Oct. 2 as the investigation continues.

Video Shows Escalation From Knife to Gun

The body-camera recording provides the clearest public account yet of the moments immediately before the shooting.

Police had initially been searching for an armed suspect connected to an assault. After locating Holman, officers encountered first a knife and then, according to investigators, a firearm.

The footage also captures several moments of conversation before the gun appears, showing Haddix attempting to keep Holman engaged and get her out of the vehicle.

The video is part of the evidence being reviewed by investigators and does not, by itself, represent a final legal determination concerning the officer’s use of force.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office will determine the investigative findings before the case moves through the state’s review process.

Investigators Seek Additional Information

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070.

The case remains under investigation.

The shooting is the latest officer-involved death under review in Maryland, where the attorney general’s office independently investigates fatal encounters involving police.

Shore News Network continues to follow developments involving Baltimore, police shootings and major crime investigations across the region.