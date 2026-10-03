Philadelphia human trafficking ring leader convicted on all charges

Prosecutors say Terrance Jones ran a trafficking operation for years, recruiting vulnerable women while posing as a woman named Julia.

HARRISBURG, PA – The leader of a Philadelphia-based human trafficking ring was convicted Thursday on all eight charges against him, including felony human trafficking and involuntary servitude, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Terrance L. Jones, 54, was found guilty following a one-day trial in Philadelphia. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 11.

Prosecutors said Jones led a highly profitable criminal organization that generated hundreds of thousands of dollars annually and operated for more than a decade.

Prosecutors Say Jones Ran Ring From His Home

The case grew out of a years-long investigation by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police and the 50th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

According to prosecutors, the trafficking operation ran from 2012 through February 2023.

Jones allegedly used the female persona “Julia” to recruit commercial sex workers, leading women to believe they were communicating with another woman.

Investigators said he specifically targeted people dealing with substance abuse disorder or other hardships.

Attorney General Dave Sunday said Jones “treated human beings as means to a dollar” and described the case as a complex investigation into a long-running criminal enterprise.

Drivers and Buyers Also Charged

Prosecutors said Jones employed drivers to transport trafficked individuals to commercial sex appointments.

His daughter, Natoria Jones, was also charged and accused of serving as a financial manager for the organization.

Other defendants included Thomas Reilly, James Rudolph, Rhaheem Hill and Joseph Franklin, who prosecutors identified as drivers.

A number of commercial sex buyers were also charged as part of the case.

The Attorney General’s Office said all but one of the defendants have been convicted. The case against Boris Volinsky remains pending.

Sentencing Set for December

Jones was convicted of eight charges in all.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Zachary Wynkoop prosecuted the case.