South brunswick officer shoots, kills dog after being attacked while responding to loose livestock call

A South Brunswick police officer was injured and a dog was killed after authorities say the animal attacked the officer as he approached a home Thursday.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ — A South Brunswick police officer shot and killed a dog after the animal attacked him while he was responding to reports of loose livestock near a roadway, Middlesex County authorities said.

The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 1, after two passing motorists called police to report livestock had escaped containment and were near the road, where they were at risk of being struck by vehicles.

The officer went to the property and walked up the driveway in an attempt to contact the homeowner.

That is when authorities say the dog attacked.

Officer Fired to Stop the Attack

According to Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera, the officer discharged his service weapon to prevent the dog from continuing the attack.

The dog died from its injuries.

The officer was also hurt and taken to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in stable condition. He was treated and later released.

Authorities have not publicly identified the officer or released additional details about the nature of his injuries.

Independent Investigation Underway

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has been designated as the independent agency investigating the shooting under New Jersey Attorney General law-enforcement guidelines.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Stenly Vertus at 732-745-8083.

The shooting comes just days after another dog-related police shooting in Middlesex County, where authorities said a Sayreville officer shot a family dog that was attacking three people inside a home.

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