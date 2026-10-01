$898K Pennsylvania Lottery Prize Won on Phone-and-Computer Game

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A MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots eInstant game delivered the massive online win.

MIDDLETOWN, PA – A Berks County player won more than $898,000 playing a Pennsylvania Lottery game online, landing one of the state’s latest major digital prizes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the prize totaled $898,271.26 and was won on the MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots eInstant game.

The Lottery did not identify the player in its announcement.

Online Game Delivers $898,271 Prize

MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots is a connect-style eInstant game featuring two progressive jackpots shared across multiple participating states.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, either progressive jackpot can be won in any participating state at any time.

The game also includes instant cash prizes and a chance to activate a bonus wheel.

Lottery officials did not disclose when the Berks County player placed the winning wager or whether the prize came from one of the shared progressive jackpots.

Pennsylvania Lottery Expands Online Play

Pennsylvania Lottery online games can be played on computers, tablets and mobile devices.

Players can also purchase tickets online for Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Match 6 Lotto and PICK games through the Lottery’s website or official app.

Subscriptions for select games are also available.