Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle in Center City Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say the pedestrian was crossing Lombard Street near 19th Street early Wednesday when she was struck by a westbound vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA — A woman believed to be in her 20s was killed early Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Center City Philadelphia, police said.

Officers responded to 19th and Lombard streets around 6:42 a.m. for a reported crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Preliminary information indicates the vehicle was traveling west on Lombard Street when it struck the woman as she crossed the roadway.

Driver Remained at Scene

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not released her identity Wednesday morning.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash, and no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not announced whether speed, impairment or another factor is suspected.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is handling the investigation.

Additional information is expected as detectives reconstruct the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.