Bensalem lottery player scores $450k cash 5 jackpot

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in Thursday night’s drawing.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player hit a $450,000 Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot after buying the winning ticket at a Bensalem Township store.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn Thursday night — 3, 20, 22, 33 and 34 — to win the jackpot, less applicable withholding, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Mart, 2509 Dunks Ferry Road. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling it.

Quick Mart Sells $450K Cash 5 Winner

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket matched every number in the Oct. 1 Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing.

The Lottery does not identify winners until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Main Cash 5 prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Quick Cash prizes must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

More Than 10,500 Other Tickets Also Won

The Lottery said more than 10,500 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes in the same drawing.

Players are encouraged to check every ticket and claim lower-tier prizes at participating Lottery retailers.

Anyone holding the jackpot-winning ticket can contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for claim instructions.