25-year-old woman walks into baltimore hospital after being shot on garrison boulevard

Police say the 25-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in Northwest Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 25-year-old woman walked into a Baltimore hospital late Wednesday night with a gunshot wound after being shot on Garrison Boulevard, according to police.

Officers were called to the hospital at approximately 11:52 p.m. after staff reported a walk-in shooting victim.

Police said the woman’s injury appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators Locate Crime Scene on Garrison Boulevard

A preliminary investigation determined the woman had been shot in the 3800 block of Garrison Boulevard.

Officers later located a crime scene in that area, according to police.

Authorities did not release information about what led to the shooting or whether the victim knew the shooter.

No suspect description or arrest was announced in the initial update.

Detectives Ask Public for Information

Northwest District detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains ongoing.