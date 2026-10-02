College park powerball player scores $200k at 7-eleven

A $1 Power Play add-on turned a $50,000 win into a $200,000 prize.

COLLEGE PARK, MD – A Powerball ticket sold at a College Park 7-Eleven won $200,000 in Wednesday night’s drawing after a Power Play multiplier quadrupled the prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 8900 Edmonston Road in Prince George’s County, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The player matched four of the five white balls plus the Powerball. Because the ticket included the $1 Power Play option and the multiplier came up 4X, the standard $50,000 prize jumped to $200,000.

College Park Ticket Hits Major Powerball Prize

The winning numbers for the Sept. 30 drawing were 4, 6, 23, 33 and 44, with Powerball 13.

The College Park ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball, landing a third-tier prize.

The Maryland Lottery said 13,470 Powerball tickets sold in the state won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing.

Jackpot Climbs to $440 Million

No one matched all six numbers, pushing the Powerball jackpot to an estimated $440 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

The one-time cash option was listed at $183.1 million.

The College Park ticket became the fourth Maryland third-tier winner over the past two Powerball drawings.

In Monday night’s drawing, a North Beach ticket won $150,000, while tickets sold in Lutherville and Middle River each won $50,000.

Winner Has 182 Days to Claim

Maryland Lottery winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The Lottery advises winners to sign the backs of their tickets and keep them in a safe place.

Because the prize exceeds $25,000, it must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters, either by mail or in person by appointment.