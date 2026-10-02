Rutgers Women’s Rugby is changing its name to Rutgers Womxn’s Rugby as the club says it seeks a more inclusive and supportive environment. Photo Rutgers University

The club says the new name reflects an effort to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for its players.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Rutgers Women’s Rugby has announced that it is changing its name to “Rutgers Womxn’s Rugby,” saying the change is intended to reflect the team’s commitment to inclusion.

Photo: rutgers women's rugby changes name, removes gender, now for wxmen

The announcement was made in a team graphic describing the move as an effort to make every member of the organization feel valued and represented.

“We’re excited to announce that Rutgers Women’s Rugby will be making the change to Rutgers Womxn’s Rugby!” the announcement states.

Team Says Change Reflects Commitment to Inclusion

The club said the new name is part of a broader effort to foster what it called a welcoming and supportive environment for players.

“This change reflects our team’s commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment for our players,” the team said.

The announcement continued: “Inclusivity is an important part of who we are, and we want every member of our team to feel valued and represented through our organization.”

The team said it is “continuously evolving” and wants its identity to reflect its standards of inclusion.

‘Where Everyone Belongs’

Rutgers Womxn’s Rugby closed the announcement by saying it was proud to continue building “a rugby community where everyone belongs.”

The team’s branding in the announcement already reflects the new “Womxn’s Rugby” name.