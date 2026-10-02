Flooded golf cart sparks west wildwood house fire, firefighters rescue family dog

Firefighters battle a West Wildwood house fire blamed on a flood-damaged golf cart, while crews rescued the family dog from the third floor. Photo by Wildwood Fire Dept

Fire officials say a golf cart exposed to floodwater during last weekend’s storm ignited beneath a West Wildwood home, sending flames up all three floors before crews brought the blaze under control.

WEST WILDWOOD, N.J. — A golf cart damaged by floodwater sparked a fast-moving house fire in West Wildwood Thursday morning, sending flames up the exterior of a three-story home before firefighters knocked the blaze down and rescued the family dog from the third floor.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. in the 600 West block of Maple Avenue.

Wildwood City Fire Department Squad Company 3 and North Wildwood Fire Department Ladder Company 2 were initially dispatched for a reported vehicle fire. As crews began responding, Cape May County OEM dispatchers received multiple calls reporting that flames were spreading to the house and potentially to neighboring homes.

The call was quickly upgraded to a first alarm.

Heavy Fire Reported on All Three Floors

Firefighters battle a west wildwood house fire blamed on a flood-damaged golf cart, while crews rescued the family dog from the third floor. Photo by wildwood fire dept

When Deputy Chief Dunn arrived, he reported heavy fire on the street side of the three-story single-family home, with flames visible on all three floors and neighboring homes threatened on both sides.

A retired firefighter and his son had entered the residence before firefighters arrived and told crews no people were inside.

A neighbor also confirmed the house was empty, but said the family dog remained inside.

Squad Company 3 arrived in less than two minutes and quickly knocked down the large volume of fire burning on the exterior.

Firefighters then moved inside for an aggressive interior attack and search.

Flooding Raises Broader Battery Fire Concerns

The West Wildwood fire comes as officials elsewhere along the Jersey Shore are issuing similar warnings about battery-powered vehicles and equipment exposed to floodwater. In Ocean City, Mayor Jay Gillian said police and fire crews responded to a handful of lithium-ion battery fires involving electric vehicles after the recent storm and warned that EVs, e-bikes, scooters and battery-powered tools damaged by salt water can remain a fire risk.

Firefighters battle a west wildwood house fire blamed on a flood-damaged golf cart, while crews rescued the family dog from the third floor. Photo by wildwood fire dept

Wildwood fire officials echoed that warning, urging residents and visitors not to use or charge any battery-powered equipment that may have been exposed to flooding. Officials specifically cautioned that saltwater-compromised e-bikes, golf carts and electric vehicles should be moved away from homes and other structures, and owners should contact the manufacturer for guidance before attempting to use or recharge them.

Dog Found on Third Floor

During the search, Rescue Company 3 located the family dog on the third floor.

Firefighters removed the animal and immediately began providing care with Wildwood Crest EMS, including oxygen.

The dog was then transported by EMS to a local veterinarian for additional treatment.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

Flood-Damaged Golf Cart Blamed for Fire

The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined it was accidental.

Officials said the blaze began with a golf cart that had been exposed to floodwater during the weekend storm.

The golf cart was parked beneath upper-level decks, allowing the fire to rapidly spread up the outside of the home and into the interior.

Fire officials have been warning residents following the recent flooding not to use or charge battery-powered equipment that was exposed to floodwater.

The warning includes electric vehicles, golf carts, e-bikes, scooters and battery-powered tools.

Fire Under Control in 30 Minutes

Crews placed the fire under control within about 30 minutes.

Firefighters remained on scene for roughly two hours.

Officials said the rapid response limited damage to neighboring properties, with damage largely confined to exterior siding.

Wildwood Crest, Rio Grande and Stone Harbor firefighters responded to the scene, while additional departments provided station coverage across the island.

The incident follows a series of warnings from local officials about lithium-ion battery hazards after coastal flooding, particularly when batteries have been exposed to salt water.

A flood-damaged golf cart sparked a three-story West Wildwood house fire Thursday, but firefighters rescued the family dog and prevented serious injuries.