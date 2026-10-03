Baltimore robbery leaves 76-year-old woman dead and suspect in custody

Police say two victims were knocked to the ground during the Fleet Street attack and a suspect is now in custody.

BALTIMORE, MD – A robbery in Baltimore turned deadly after a 76-year-old woman who police say was assaulted and knocked to the ground died from her injuries two days later.

The attack happened around 9:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Fleet Street, where a 60-year-old man and the 76-year-old woman reported being assaulted and robbed by an unidentified man.

Police said both victims were knocked to the ground before the assailant stole a wallet from one of them and fled toward South Regester Street. Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Woman Dies Two Days After Fleet Street Attack

The 76-year-old woman died Thursday from injuries suffered during the robbery, according to police.

Authorities did not release her name in the initial announcement.

Police also did not provide additional information about the condition of the 60-year-old man.

The case is now being handled as a homicide investigation, and upgraded charges are pending.

Suspect Arrested in Baltimore

Warrant Apprehension detectives arrested Montray McCray on Thursday in the unit block of South Carrollton Avenue.

McCray was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with assault, robbery and reckless endangerment.

Police said additional charges are pending following the woman’s death.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.