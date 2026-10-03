Teen shot on park heights avenue survives, police investigate

Police say the teen suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in Northern Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital Thursday night after being shot on Park Heights Avenue, according to police.

Officers were called to the hospital at approximately 8:39 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Police said the 18-year-old suffered an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police Locate Crime Scene on Park Heights Avenue

A preliminary investigation determined the victim had been shot in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Officers later located a crime scene in that area, according to police.

Authorities did not release information about what led to the shooting or whether the victim knew the shooter.

No suspect description or arrest was announced in the initial update.

Detectives Ask Public for Information

Northern District detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains ongoing.

spital after being shot on Park Heights Avenue Thursday night, police said.