Ohio man keeps winning and adds another pick 5 prize

Anthony of Oregon matched all five numbers in order and added another win to his lucky streak.

OREGON, Ohio – An Ohio Lottery player who has won multiple times over the past few years did it again, this time hitting all five Pick 5 numbers in exact order.

Anthony of Oregon won $25,417 in the Sept. 21 midday drawing after playing an auto-pick ticket, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winning numbers were 2-0-4-0-8. After 26.75% mandatory taxes, Anthony will receive $18,617.95.

Auto-Pick Ticket Delivers Another Win

Anthony told Lottery officials he usually plays favorite numbers but decided to change things up and let the system choose his numbers.

When he first checked the ticket, he was not wearing his glasses and thought he had only won a box prize.

Then he scanned it and realized the win was much bigger.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Anthony said, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Motorcycle Racer Plans to Spend Part of Winnings on Parts

Anthony said he races motorcycles and had recently dreamed that he was holding up a large sign.

He thought the dream had something to do with racing, but a few days later he found himself holding a large lottery check.

He plans to use some of the money to pay bills and spend part of the winnings on motorcycle parts.

The win adds to a string of Pick 5 prizes for Anthony, who has won both straight and box prizes multiple times in recent years.

The winning ticket was sold at Oregon Friendship #79, located at 5805 Navarre Ave. in Oregon.