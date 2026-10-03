Brentwood Shooting Leaves 30-Year-Old Mount Rainier Man Dead

Police are searching for a suspect and working to determine what sparked the deadly shooting.

BRENTWOOD, MD – A 30-year-old Mount Rainier man was shot and killed outside in Brentwood Wednesday evening, launching a homicide investigation and search for whoever opened fire.

Angel Granados-Chavez was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3300 block of Chillum Road after officers were called to the area at approximately 5:45 p.m., according to Prince George’s County Police.

Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but Granados-Chavez died at the scene.

Detectives Search for Suspect and Motive

The Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Detectives are working to identify the person or people responsible and determine what led to the shooting.

Police did not release a suspect description or say whether investigators believe Granados-Chavez was specifically targeted.

No arrest had been announced in the department’s initial update.

Police Ask Public for Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County homicide detectives at 301-516-2512 and reference case number 26-0052205.

Prince George’s County Police investigate homicides occurring within the town of Brentwood.

The investigation remains active.