Stolen car slams into motorcycle in baltimore leaving 69-year-old rider dead

Blue and red light flasher of a patrol police car at night. Police force department in full activity with turned on lights. Night patrolling of the city with emergency flashers. Security sirens on the Canadian police vehicle.

Police say two people bailed out of the disabled stolen sedan and ran after the deadly crash.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 69-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after colliding with a stolen sedan in Northwest Baltimore, where police say two people jumped from the disabled car and fled on foot.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. near North Dukeland Street and West North Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers found the motorcycle and vehicle in the 1800 block of North Dukeland Street. The injured rider was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition but later died despite medical efforts.

Two People Flee Stolen Car After Deadly Crash

A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle and a stolen sedan collided near the intersection, police said.

The impact disabled the stolen vehicle.

Authorities said a male and female then exited the sedan and fled the area on foot.

Police did not provide descriptions of the two people or say whether investigators know their identities.

The motorcyclist’s name was not released in the initial announcement.

Traffic Investigators Search for Answers

Baltimore Police Traffic Investigation Unit detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the collision or whether speed or other factors may have contributed.

Anyone with information about the crash or the two people who fled is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606.

Anonymous information can be provided to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains ongoing.