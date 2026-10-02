Police activity on street - drriver being pulled over

Detectives released a photo and are asking the public to help identify both individuals.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Police in Gloucester County are asking the public to help identify two people pictured in connection with an ongoing theft investigation.

The Monroe Township Police Department released the image Friday and said investigators are trying to determine the identities of both individuals.

Photo: monroe township police seek two people in ongoing theft investigation

Police did not disclose where the alleged theft occurred, what was taken or what role the two pictured people may have played in the case.

Detectives Release Photo in Theft Case

The department said Detective Sgt. Bruce Maute is handling the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes either person is asked to contact Maute at 856-728-9800, extension 582.

Police also accept anonymous tips through the department’s online tip system or by phone at 856-875-2940.

Authorities cautioned that the anonymous tip systems are not monitored around the clock.

Police Ask Public Not to Delay Emergency Calls

Anyone who needs immediate police assistance in Monroe Township should call the department directly at 856-728-0800.

Police said emergencies and crimes in progress should be reported through 911.

No arrests or charges were announced in the department’s initial post.