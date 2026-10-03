Investigators say Christian Carolan claimed to be 15 or 16 while communicating with minors and are searching for additional victims.

SIDNEY, N.Y. – New York State Police are asking potential victims to come forward after investigators said a 21-year-old man posed as a 15- or 16-year-old to communicate with minors and engage in sexual activity.

Christian Carolan of Afton is accused of having sexual contact with a teenage victim younger than 13, according to State Police.

Photo: 21-year-old accused of posing as teen to target minors in new york

Investigators said that during at least one encounter, the victim was forced to engage in sexual activity.

State Police Search for Additional Victims

Troop C investigators in Sidney said Carolan allegedly misrepresented his age so he could communicate with minors.

Police believe there may be additional people who had contact with him and are asking victims, parents or anyone with relevant information to contact investigators.

Authorities did not disclose how Carolan initially communicated with the victim or whether the alleged contact occurred online before moving to an in-person encounter.

State Police also did not provide details in the initial alert about criminal charges filed against Carolan.

Investigators Ask Public to Come Forward

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Carolan or knows someone who had contact with him is asked to call New York State Police in Sidney at 607-561-7400.

Information can also be emailed to cpio@troopers.ny.gov. Police asked anyone contacting investigators to provide a way to be reached.

The State Police case number is NY2601118650.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

10 Alternate Headlines

21-Year-Old Accused of Posing as Teen to Target Minors in New York Police Say Man Lied About His Age to Have Sexual Contact With Children New York State Police Seek More Victims of Man Accused of Posing as Teen Afton Man Accused of Pretending to Be 15 to Communicate With Minors Police Search for More Victims After Man Allegedly Posed as Teenage Boy 21-Year-Old Accused of Targeting Minors While Pretending to Be 15 or 16 State Police Say Adult Posed as Teen Before Sexual Contact With Child Police Ask Victims to Come Forward in Investigation of Afton Man New York Man Accused of Deceiving Minors About His Age State Police Expand Investigation Into Man Accused of Targeting Children

New York State Police are seeking additional victims after investigators said Christian Carolan, 21, posed as a teenager to communicate with minors.

Police say Christian Carolan of Afton posed as a 15- or 16-year-old and had sexual contact with a victim younger than 13.

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