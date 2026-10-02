New Paltz Lottery Player Scores Top Prize Lottery Ticket

The Main Street ticket hit one of two top prizes in the Oct. 1 evening drawing.

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. – A TAKE 5 ticket sold at a Citgo Mart in New Paltz hit the top prize in Thursday night’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Citgo Mart, located at 490 Main St.

The ticket is worth $15,888 from the Oct. 1 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The New York Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

New Paltz Store Lands TAKE 5 Top Prize

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The New Paltz ticket was one of two top-prize tickets sold for the Oct. 1 evening drawing.

Lottery officials said draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Winning Ticket Sold on Main Street

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-26 to benefit public schools across the state.

Officials did not release additional information about when the ticket was purchased or whether the prize had been claimed.