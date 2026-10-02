Police say the same group struck two Northwest DC stores less than an hour apart.

WASHINGTON, DC – A group of women allegedly hit two Northwest DC stores less than an hour apart Monday, including one theft in which more than $4,700 worth of merchandise was taken, according to police.

Photo: women swipe more than $4,700 in merchandise during back-to-back dc thefts

The first theft was reported around 3:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of F Street NW, where three women entered a store and allegedly took multiple items without paying before fleeing in a vehicle.

Photo: women swipe more than $4,700 in merchandise during back-to-back dc thefts

About 45 minutes later, police say the same three women — joined by a fourth woman — entered another store in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Second Store Loses More Than $4,700

The Connecticut Avenue theft occurred at approximately 4:26 p.m.

Police said the four women took multiple items valued at more than $4,700 and fled without paying.

Authorities did not identify either store or disclose exactly what merchandise was taken.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the two incidents.

Police Release Surveillance Images

Investigators released surveillance images of the persons of interest and video connected to the F Street theft as they work to identify those involved.

Anyone who recognizes the women or has information about the thefts is asked not to approach them. Tips can be provided by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for a crime in the District.