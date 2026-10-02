Two Toms River Gas Stations, One Lakehurst Station Settle Deceptive Pricing Case for $17,500

The owner of three Ocean County gas stations will pay $17,500 after investigators found deceptive pump pricing and multiple weights-and-measures violations. Sunoco Route 37

Ocean County officials say an investigation uncovered numerous weights-and-measures violations and a pattern of deceptive practices involving gas pump pricing at three Route 37 stations.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — The owner of three Ocean County gas stations, including two on Route 37 in Toms River, has agreed to pay $17,500 after investigators found what officials described as widespread violations and deceptive business practices involving prices displayed at the pumps.

The Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs announced the settlement with station owner Rajinder Chandi following a joint investigation by the county Division of Weights & Measures and Office of Consumer Protection. The three locations are Delta at 245 Route 37 in Toms River, Sunoco at 644 Route 37 West in Toms River and Delta/G&R LLC at 200 Route 37 in Lakehurst.

Investigation Began With Customer Complaints

Ocean County Consumer Affairs Director Ronald Heinzman said the investigation began after the New Jersey Office of Weights and Measures flagged complaints involving the two Toms River stations.

A third complaint involving the Lakehurst station was brought to county officials by the Lakehurst Borough Police Department.

Investigators subsequently found “numerous violations of state Weights & Measures laws alongside a pattern of deceptive business practices,” Ocean County Commissioner Robert S. Arace said.

“The Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs is strongly committed to protecting all residents and visitors in Ocean County, including while making purchases at the gas pump,” Arace said.

Pump Prices Did Not Match What Customers Were Charged

The enforcement action centered on gas pump pricing, with investigators finding discrepancies between displayed prices and the amount motorists were actually being charged.

Under the consent agreement, Chandi must ensure that all digital pump screens accurately reflect the actual per-gallon price charged to customers.

The settlement resolves pending municipal court complaints in Toms River and Lakehurst.

Owner Must Pay $17,500 and Correct Violations

In addition to the $17,500 penalty, Chandi agreed to use only certified vendors licensed by the New Jersey State Office of Weights and Measures for future pump repairs.

Repair documentation must be submitted to Ocean County within 10 days of completion, and the owner will be required to attend a verification meeting showing that outstanding violations have been corrected.

The agreement also requires continued compliance with state consumer protection and weights-and-measures laws.

County Reminds Drivers to Check Pump Prices

Ocean County advises motorists to compare the price displayed on a gas station sign with the price shown on the individual pump before fueling and to make sure the pump has been reset to zero before gasoline begins flowing.

Consumers who suspect a pump or pricing violation can report it to the Ocean County Division of Weights and Measures.

“The department remains dedicated to ensuring local businesses comply fully with New Jersey consumer protection and weights and measures statutes,” Heinzman said.