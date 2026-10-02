Flames tear through jersey city home leaving 90-year-old woman dead

Three others were injured and 19 people were displaced as investigators work to determine what sparked the Boyd Avenue fire.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – A 90-year-old woman was killed when a fire tore through a Jersey City home Thursday evening, leaving three others injured and displacing 19 people from their residences.

The victim was identified as Zenaida Mojica of Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. Firefighters removed Mojica from the burning home, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men who lived at the home and one firefighter suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Authorities said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Heavy Fire Engulfs Boyd Avenue Home

The Jersey City Fire Department was called to 81 Boyd Avenue shortly after 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

First responders arrived to find heavy fire coming from the single-family home, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello.

Firefighters located Mojica during suppression efforts and removed her from the residence.

Authorities said a total of 19 people were displaced from their residences as a result of the fire.

Arson Task Force Investigating Cause

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and Jersey City Fire Department are investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.

Despite the involvement of the arson task force, authorities said foul play is not suspected. The prosecutor’s office did not announce a preliminary cause of the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing.