Niagara falls tops turns into lucky lottery stop

A ticket sold on Portage Road landed one of Thursday night’s TAKE 5 top prizes.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – A routine stop at a Niagara Falls Tops Markets turned into a top-prize lottery win for one TAKE 5 player.

The winning ticket came from Tops Markets #009 at 1000 Portage Road and hit the top prize in the Oct. 1 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket is worth $15,888. Lottery officials did not identify the ticket holder in their announcement.

Lucky Ticket Came From Portage Road Tops

The Niagara Falls winner was one of two tickets that hit the TAKE 5 top prize Thursday night.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. Drawings are held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery officials did not say when the ticket was purchased or whether the prize has been claimed.

Winning Ticket Has a One-Year Deadline

New York Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-26 to benefit public schools across New York.