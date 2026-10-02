Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D will meet fans Oct. 9 at the Old Bridge ShopRite while promoting Sugar Factory Rainbow and Protein Sliders.

DJ Pauly D will meet fans at an Old Bridge ShopRite on Oct. 9 as the Jersey Shore star promotes Sugar Factory’s colorful new line of sliders.

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — DJ Pauly D is trading the turntables for a tray of sliders — at least for a couple of hours.

The longtime “Jersey Shore” star will appear at the ShopRite in Old Bridge on Friday, Oct. 9, for a fan event promoting Sugar Factory’s Rainbow Sliders and Protein Sliders.

The appearance is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ShopRite at 600 Schulmeister Road.

Pauly D Bringing Jersey Shore Fame to ShopRite

Photo: jersey shore star dj pauly d goes from mtv fame to slinging sliders at new jersey shoprite

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio became one of MTV’s most recognizable reality television personalities after the debut of “Jersey Shore,” turning the exposure into a career that has included television spinoffs, nightclub residencies and DJ appearances around the country.

Now, the reality star and DJ is putting his name behind a decidedly different product.

Promotional material for the Old Bridge event shows Pauly D alongside Sugar Factory’s packaged Rainbow Sliders and Protein Sliders, with fans urged to “get in line early.”

The products take inspiration from the colorful miniature burgers Sugar Factory has served at its restaurants for years. Pauly D has also had a long association with the restaurant and entertainment brand.

Meet-and-Greet Set for Friday

The Oct. 9 promotion is being billed as a “Come Meet DJ Pauly D” event, giving shoppers a chance to see the television personality during the two-hour appearance.

And while Pauly D built his fame partying along the Jersey Shore, fans hoping to catch him Friday will have to head inland.

The ShopRite is in Old Bridge, Middlesex County.

Photo: jersey shore star dj pauly d goes from mtv fame to slinging sliders at new jersey shoprite

For one afternoon, one of “Jersey Shore’s” biggest breakout stars will go from fist pumps and DJ booths to burgers and grocery aisles.