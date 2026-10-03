Wall Officers Revive Patient After Heart Stops During Medical Emergency

Police dispatchers gave CPR instructions as officers rushed in and delivered two defibrillator shocks.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Wall Township police officers and emergency dispatchers helped revive a patient in cardiac arrest after a 911 call triggered an immediate CPR response and two defibrillator shocks, according to Police Chief Sean O’Halloran.

Communications Officers Leighann Woolley and Matthew Swigger began giving CPR instructions to the caller while simultaneously dispatching emergency crews from Wall Township’s 911 Communications Center.

Police officers were the first responders to arrive, led by Lt. Jack Gramlich, an EMT and CPR instructor. Patrolmen Mark Daugherty and Kevin Donegan joined the life-saving effort.

Officers Deliver Two Defibrillator Shocks

Police said officers administered two shocks with a defibrillator while continuing emergency care.

The combined response led to the patient achieving return of spontaneous circulation, known as ROSC, meaning the heart resumed pumping blood on its own.

Paramedics then arrived and took over patient care along with Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office MEDSTAR EMTs.

The patient was transported to a nearby hospital. Police did not release the person’s identity or provide an updated condition.

Chief Praises Dispatchers and First Responders

Chief O’Halloran credited the outcome to the department’s training and preparation, along with coordination between communications officers and responders at the scene.

“We take great pride in our training and preparation so that we can perform at our best when our residents need us most,” O’Halloran said.

He called the response “an outstanding example of teamwork, training, and professionalism from everyone involved.”