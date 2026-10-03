New Jersey Could Put More Than 1 Million Jobs at Risk Under New Independent Contractor Rule, Business Group Warns

New worker-classification regulations took effect Oct. 1 as business advocates warned the changes could disrupt freelance and independent work across New Jersey.

TRENTON, NJ — More than one million independent contractors in New Jersey could see their livelihoods affected by new worker-classification regulations that took effect this week, according to business advocates warning the rules could make it harder for companies to use freelancers, consultants and other 1099 workers.

The regulations, adopted by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, spell out how the state will apply its longstanding “ABC test” for determining whether a worker can legally be classified as an independent contractor.

Americans for Prosperity Northeast Coalitions Director John Goodnight said the new rule arrives at a particularly difficult time for the state economy.

“It’s disappointing to see the independent contractor rule go into effect today despite bipartisan efforts calling on Governor Sherrill to delay, estimated to put more than 1 million jobs at risk in a state that can’t afford to lose more,” Goodnight said.

Parents, Freelancers and Retirees Could Feel Impact

The one-million figure refers to the estimated number of independent contractors whose work arrangements could be affected by enforcement of New Jersey’s classification standards. It is not a forecast that one million payroll jobs will automatically disappear.

“The people who will feel this first are not large corporations,” Goodnight said. “They are parents who build work around the school day, caregivers, retirees, and freelancers.”

Independent contractors are used throughout New Jersey in consulting, real estate, financial services, trucking, construction, entertainment and other professional fields.

The dispute centers on how aggressively the state will apply the ABC test to businesses that use independent workers.

Republicans asked the governor to issue a stay on the new law, but Sherrill ignored that request.

New Jersey Uses Three-Part ABC Test

Under the state’s ABC test, a business seeking to classify someone as an independent contractor must establish all three conditions.

The worker must be free from control or direction over the work, perform services outside the company’s usual course of business or outside its places of business, and be customarily engaged in an independently established trade, profession or business.

If all three conditions are not met, the worker may be treated as an employee under New Jersey labor law.

State labor officials say the new regulations do not create a new statutory test. The Department of Labor says they consolidate decades of court decisions and existing law into a formal regulatory framework.

Acting Labor Commissioner Kevin Jarvis said the department changed portions of the proposal after receiving extensive public comment.

“We heard from New Jersey’s business community and workers — and we acted on it,” Jarvis said. “We removed provisions in the draft rules that created uncertainty.”

Business Groups Warn About Prong B

One of the biggest points of concern is Prong B of the ABC test.

That provision requires the work to fall outside the usual course of the hiring company’s business or be performed outside all of its places of business.

Critics say that standard can create problems for legitimate freelancers who perform work closely connected to a company’s primary business.

A freelance writer working for a media company, a consultant working in the same field as the client or another specialist performing core business functions could face greater scrutiny depending on the facts of the working relationship.

That uncertainty is what business groups say may cause companies to stop using some independent contractors rather than risk misclassification penalties.

Rule Arrives After New Jersey Job Losses

The regulations took effect as New Jersey was already dealing with weak employment numbers.

Revised state figures show New Jersey lost 21,900 nonfarm payroll jobs in July and another 1,700 in August.

“Adding uncertainty to the way thousands of New Jerseyans earn a living is the wrong call, especially when the state has lost over 20,000 jobs since July,” Goodnight said.

“Garden State workers and families need more opportunity, not more obstacles to make a living.”

Lawmakers Move to Protect Some Independent Contractors

The controversy has also reached the Legislature.

A bipartisan bill, A1511/S2782, would clarify independent-contractor status for certain licensed and regulated professionals.

The current version applies to licensed insurance producers, broker-dealers, agents, investment advisers and investment adviser representatives working under written independent-contractor agreements.

The legislation has advanced through Assembly committees and is aimed at giving those professionals greater certainty over their employment status.

The push for carveouts underscores the broader concern surrounding the state’s contractor rules.

Impact Will Now Be Tested in the Marketplace

The regulations are now in effect, leaving businesses to review existing contractor relationships and decide whether they comply with the state’s interpretation of the ABC test.

For independent workers, the immediate question is whether companies will continue offering the same contracts, restructure those relationships or eliminate them entirely.

With more than one million New Jerseyans estimated to participate in independent work, even a limited pullback could affect a significant segment of the state’s workforce.

The real economic impact will become clearer as businesses begin applying the rules to existing contracts and the state begins enforcing them.

Independent contractors across New Jersey face uncertainty after new worker-classification regulations took effect Oct. 1.