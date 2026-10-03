78-Year-Old NJ Man Accused of Luring 5-Year-Old Boy Into Apartment, Sexually Assaulting Him

West Milford man Arnold Allan Capalbo faces sexual assault, luring and child endangerment charges after prosecutors say he brought the child into his apartment and engaged in sexual conduct.

WEST MILFORD, NJ — A 78-year-old Passaic County man has been arrested after authorities say he lured a 5-year-old boy into his apartment and sexually assaulted him.

Arnold Allan Capalbo, of West Milford, was arrested Sept. 25 following an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the West Milford Police Department.

Authorities said West Milford police notified prosecutors at approximately 7:34 p.m. Sept. 22 after receiving a report that a 5-year-old child had been sexually assaulted at Capalbo’s residence earlier that day.

Prosecutors Say Child Was Lured Into Apartment

According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators determined that Capalbo allegedly lured the boy into his apartment and engaged in sexual conduct with him.

Capalbo was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree luring a child, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of fourth-degree lewdness.

The case was investigated by the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit with assistance from West Milford police.

Capalbo was taken into custody at approximately 6:27 p.m. Sept. 25 near Lincoln Avenue and Marshall Hill Road in West Milford.

The arrest adds to recent New Jersey crime cases involving allegations of crimes against children and other vulnerable victims.

Prosecutors Sought Pretrial Detention

Prosecutors filed a motion seeking to keep Capalbo detained while the criminal case proceeds.

The detention hearing was scheduled before Superior Court Judge Imre Karaszegi Jr. on Sept. 30.

Second-degree sexual assault carries a potential sentence of five to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison. If convicted of that charge, Capalbo would be required to serve 85% of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

The luring charge also carries a potential five-to-10-year prison term. The endangering charge carries a possible three-to-five-year term, while fourth-degree lewdness carries up to 18 months.

The charges remain accusations. Capalbo is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Investigators Ask Public About Other Possible Incidents

Authorities are also asking the public for information about the alleged assault or any other incidents that may involve Capalbo.

Anyone with information can contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

The investigation remains active as the case moves through the New Jersey courts.

Authorities have not released the child’s identity or additional details about the alleged assault.

The case is among several recent investigations followed by Shore News Network’s crime coverage across the state.