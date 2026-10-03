Toms River Hires 8 New Police Officers, Sworn in by Mayor Rodrick

Mayor Dan Rodrick and Police Chief Guy Maire welcome eight newly sworn full-time officers to the Toms River Police Department.

Mayor Dan Rodrick and Police Chief Guy Maire welcomed eight full-time officers to the Toms River Police Department, bringing experienced recruits from agencies across New Jersey.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Eight new full-time police officers have joined the Toms River Police Department, bringing a mix of local ties, prior patrol experience and military service to one of Ocean County’s busiest law enforcement agencies.

Mayor Dan Rodrick and Police Chief Guy E. Maire swore in the officers during a Township Council meeting, with Maire introducing each recruit and outlining their education, previous law enforcement service and connections to the community.

The new officers are Christopher Meyers, Joseph Ciaurro, Francisco Flores, Mohamed Ibrahim, Michael Barbagallo, Nicholas Saxs, Steven Schlenger and John Kley.

Rodrick Sought Experienced Officers

Rodrick told Shore News Network the hiring process took time because he wanted officers who could bring real-world experience into the department rather than starting from scratch.

Several of the hires previously served with police departments in Paterson, Lakehurst, Absecon, Seaside Heights, Point Pleasant Beach and other agencies.

Others had already worked inside the Toms River Police Department in special law enforcement or municipal jail assignments before moving into full-time patrol positions.

The hires continue a broader expansion of Toms River public safety under the current administration. The township previously added officers and promoted veteran members of the department while also expanding police EMS staffing.

Rodrick and Maire joined the officers. The Toms River Township Council did not participate in the swearing in ceremony or come down to pose with officers during a photo-shoot opportunity during the meeting.

Chief Maire: ‘We’ve Brought on Some Fantastic People’

Maire said he was directly involved in interviewing the new officers and was pleased with the final group selected.

“We’ve brought on some fantastic people and I’m proud of what we’ve done and excited to have them on board,” Maire said.

The chief also thanked township officials for supporting the hiring effort.

“I just want to, on behalf of the Toms River Police Department, thank the mayor and the council,” Maire said. “I want to congratulate the eight new hires and welcome them and their families to the Toms River Police Department.”

The Toms River Police Department serves one of the largest municipalities in Ocean County, handling calls ranging from routine patrol and traffic enforcement to major criminal investigations and emergency response.

Local Officers Return Home

Several of the new hires have strong ties to Toms River and Ocean County.

Christopher Meyers grew up in Toms River before moving to Manchester. He earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Ocean County College and began his law enforcement career as a Class I Special Law Enforcement Officer in Seaside Heights before later serving as a full-time officer in Pemberton Borough.

Francisco Flores also grew up in Toms River and graduated from Toms River High School North. He began his police career with Toms River as a Class I officer before moving to Seaside Heights and completing the Ocean County Police Academy.

Steven Schlenger and John Kley were already familiar faces inside the department. Both previously worked for Toms River as Class II officers, including assignments inside the township municipal jail, before being selected for full-time patrol positions.

Experience From Across New Jersey

Joseph Ciaurro arrives with experience in North Wildwood and Lakehurst.

Mohamed Ibrahim previously served as a full-time police officer in Paterson after earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kean University. Ibrahim is also bilingual in Arabic.

Michael Barbagallo previously worked for Long Beach Township and Absecon, where his duties included crash investigations, impaired-driving enforcement and traffic work.

Nicholas Saxs previously served with the Lebanon Township Police Department and New Jersey State Parole Board. He also serves in the U.S. Coast Guard as a maritime enforcement specialist.

The combination gives Toms River officers who already understand patrol work, investigations, traffic enforcement and the demands of policing in busy New Jersey communities.

PBA Welcomes New Members

Toms River PBA Local 137 also welcomed the officers following the ceremony.

“Toms River PBA Local 137 is proud to welcome eight new officers to our ranks,” the union said. “We wish them a long and successful career and we are looking forward to working with them.”

The additions strengthen the department as Toms River continues investing in police services, emergency response and staffing across the township.

For Rodrick and Maire, the latest class also reflects an emphasis on recruiting officers who can move quickly into active police work while bringing experience from other departments.

The eight officers are now part of a department responsible for serving one of the largest population centers along the Jersey Shore.

Mayor Dan Rodrick and Police Chief Guy Maire welome eight newly sworn full-time officers to the Toms River Police Department.

New Jersey, Local News, Police, Ocean County, Public Safety