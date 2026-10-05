Bayshore killer pleads guilty to murdering boyfriend at train station

Nikeya Barker, 46, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of her former boyfriend, Shurvell Rush, near the Bay Shore train station.

Suffolk County prosecutors say Nikeya Barker followed her former boyfriend from the Bay Shore train station before stabbing him once in the chest and discarding the knife nearby.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY — A Bay Shore woman pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of her former boyfriend following a confrontation near the Bay Shore train station last year.

Nikeya Barker, 46, admitted killing 47-year-old Shurvell Rush of Central Islip on May 3, 2025, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

“This defendant followed her ex-boyfriend from the train station through the parking lot before stabbing him once in the chest, causing his death,” Tierney said. “Mr. Rush’s life was senselessly cut short, and we hope that this conviction will bring a measure of justice to his family.”

Confrontation Began at Bay Shore Train Station

Bayshore train station – bayshore, ny

Prosecutors said Barker confronted Rush shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Bay Shore train station about an incident that occurred during their previous relationship.

The two had dated in the past but were no longer in a relationship at the time of the attack.

According to court documents and Barker’s admissions during her guilty plea, she followed Rush through the station parking lot toward an adjacent townhouse complex while carrying a large knife.

Barker then stabbed Rush in a parking lot on Railroad Plaza.

Surveillance Captured Knife Being Discarded

Surveillance video captured Barker throwing the knife into bushes only feet from where the stabbing occurred before fleeing, prosecutors said.

Police later recovered the weapon.

Forensic testing detected Barker’s DNA on the knife, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Rush was transported to South Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from the stab wound.

Barker Surrendered Three Days Later

Barker surrendered to the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad on May 6, 2025.

On Monday, Oct. 5, she pleaded guilty before Judge Bryan Browns to first-degree manslaughter, a Class B violent felony.

Barker is scheduled to return to court Jan. 11, 2027, for sentencing.

She faces 15 to 25 years in prison.

Barker is represented by attorney Robert Macedonio.

Assistant District Attorney Michelle Chiuchiolo is prosecuting the case. Detective Adam Quinones of the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad conducted the investigation.