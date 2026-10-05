New independent bookstore opens in downtown toms river

Aurelia’s Nook has opened at 53 Main Street, bringing a romance-focused independent bookstore to downtown Toms River as township officials continue efforts to attract new businesses.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — A new independent bookstore has opened in downtown Toms River, adding another small business to the Main Street corridor.

Aurelia’s Nook has opened at 53 Main Street, with Mayor Daniel Rodrick and Councilman Craig Coleman helping welcome the business to the downtown district.

Coleman was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcomed owner Billy to the 53 Main Street shops.

Romance Bookstore Grows From Pop-Up Business

Auriella’s nook grand opening in downtown toms river.

Aurelia’s Nook began as a small book-centered business and later developed into a traveling romance bookstore.

The owner “Billy” said the shop started in 2025 after a difficult period following the birth of her first son and grew into a business centered on books, community and motherhood.

The store describes itself as an AAPI mom-owned business focused on diversity and inclusion. The business is now celebrating its first anniversary while expanding its presence in Toms River.

Shop Planning Mobile Expansion

The owner is also working to take Aurelia’s Nook beyond a traditional table-style pop-up model. The business has launched a crowdfunding effort aimed at purchasing a truck that would allow the bookstore to operate as a shop on wheels.

The owner said the mobile format would make the business easier to operate physically while also allowing the shop to reach more readers and events.

Author Signing Planned This Weekend

Aurelia’s Nook is also hosting suspense romance author Genevieve Paul on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Paul is expected to sign copies of “On My Life” and “Cross My Heart” from her Sandpiper Cove series.

The bookstore said book purchases made directly from the author’s table will go entirely to the author.

Rodrick Pushes Downtown Business Growth

Rodrick said bringing new businesses into downtown Toms River remains an important part of the township’s efforts to strengthen the area.

The arrival of Aurelia’s Nook gives downtown another independently owned retail destination and adds to the mix of restaurants, shops and small businesses operating along Main Street inside the 53 Main Street shops.