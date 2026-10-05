Youtube creator charged for throwing cheesesteak speaks out before arrest

A social media creator using the names h4ll0w33n and YAM TV allegedly threw a cheesesteak at Pat’s King of Steaks manager Tom Francano before posting video of the encounter online.

A prank-style content creator using the online names “h4ll0w33n” and YAM TV turned himself in after allegedly throwing a cheesesteak at a longtime Pat’s King of Steaks manager.

PHILADELPHIA — A social media creator accused of throwing a cheesesteak into the face of a manager at Pat’s King of Steaks has been charged with harassment after turning himself in to Philadelphia police.

Police have not released the man’s legal name.

On his channel, he posted before turning himself in to the Philadelphia Police Department.

“This sh– crazy, bro,” he said. “I’m about to go turn myself in. I’m only chasing my dreams. If I gotta do two years, I’ll do the two years. I’ll do what I gotta do; I don’t care.”

Later, he showed no remorse for his assault: “F-ck that old head. I don’t give a f-ck, shut down, that sh-t was nasty, bro. What the hell you talking about…He can go to hell.”

The creator operated online under the name “h4ll0w33n” and was also associated with YAM TV, a social media account promoting food-related videos and other content.

He said he was not expecting his assault on the worker to go viral.

The Sept. 30 incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Pat’s King of Steaks, 1237 E. Passyunk Ave.

Video Posted After Cheesesteak Was Thrown

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Police said the man allegedly threw a cheesesteak into an employee’s face before fleeing.

The employee was not injured.

Pat’s general manager Tom Francano later said the customer had ordered a cheesesteak, returned about 10 minutes later and complained that the sandwich was “garbage.”

Francano said the encounter escalated after he spoke with other customers about their food.

“That’s when he got a little pissed off,” Francano said. “He got mad, and he picked the steak up and threw it at me.”

Francano also said the customer had been recording during the visit.

“He had this phone on, you know, on a pole, taking pictures outside and everything,” he said.

Creator Posted His Own Footage

The creator later posted video of the confrontation online.

The video carried YAM TV branding and was titled “I Threw This Cheesesteak in His Face Geno’s Steaks,” despite the incident occurring at Pat’s King of Steaks.

The thumbnail reportedly included the words “THIS CHEESESTEAK SUCKED!”

The YouTube account associated with the video was later terminated.

Pat’s Owner Offered $5,000 Reward

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Pat’s owner Frank Olivieri said restaurant staff began searching social media after the incident and were able to locate accounts connected to the man.

“He wanted to be famous,” Olivieri said. “He got exactly what he asked for. Now, he needs to be accountable for his actions and his words.”

Olivieri also questioned why the creator would post video of the encounter after leaving the restaurant.

“How brazen are you to assault somebody and then post it?” Olivieri said. “Thank God for stupidity.”

Pat’s initially offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Olivieri said information from the public helped identify the man.

Police Charge Man With Harassment

Philadelphia police said the man turned himself in Oct. 1.

He was charged with harassment, a summary offense.

Because of the level of the charge, police said his name is not releasable.

Olivieri later expressed frustration that the incident resulted in a summary offense.

“What are they going to give him, community service?” he said. “Maybe he should come over here and sweep the pavement.”

No injuries were reported.