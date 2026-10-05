Philadelphia Female Firebug Arrested After ATF Investigation

Police say Iesha Jernigan, 36, was arrested after an ATF and Philadelphia police investigation into two fires set days apart behind a Williams Avenue property.

PHILADELPHIA — A 36-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with two September arson incidents in Philadelphia’s Mount Airy section, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Iesha Jernigan was arrested Oct. 1 following an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Philadelphia Police Department’s Northwest Detective Division.

Jernigan is charged with arson, causing or risking catastrophe, possession of an instrument of crime, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of incendiary devices, recklessly endangering another person, failure to prevent a catastrophe and criminal mischief.

First Fire Reported Sept. 21

Police said the first incident happened around 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 8200 block of Williams Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at a rear door. Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 9 and a fire marshal also responded.

Investigators said the suspect appeared to ignite a can before fleeing.

Police initially described the person they were seeking as a Black woman in her 30s with a medium build who was wearing a black baseball cap, white face covering, red shirt and blue pants.

Burning Bottle Thrown Days Later

A second fire occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the same block.

Police were notified the following day and spoke with a resident who reported seeing a woman throw a bottle that had been set on fire at a parking bollard in a rear driveway.

The bottle ignited a fire that was extinguished by Engine 73.

The woman was last seen fleeing westbound on Mount Airy Avenue.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

ATF, Northwest Detectives Investigated

Philadelphia police said the ATF and Northwest Detective Division investigated the fires before Jernigan’s arrest.

Authorities have not released a possible motive or additional details about what led investigators to identify Jernigan as the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said the information released so far is preliminary and subject to change.

The charges are allegations. Jernigan is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.