BREAKING: Atlantic City Casino Empties Out As State Officials Clear Gaming Floor

Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City was the subject of reports Thursday afternoon that patrons were being cleared from the gaming floor amid unconfirmed claims of a surveillance camera failure.

Social media reports say patrons were ordered off the Golden Nugget gaming floor Thursday afternoon, with a separate account claiming the casino’s surveillance cameras stopped working.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Patrons at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City were reportedly ordered off the gaming floor Thursday afternoon, October 8, amid unconfirmed reports of a casino surveillance system failure.

Atlantic County Scanner News reported that casino security personnel began escorting gamblers off the floor under orders attributed to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

The casino itself has not responded publicly about the incident.

Guests claimed that the casino’s security cameras had stopped working, raising questions about whether a surveillance malfunction prompted the reported interruption of gaming operations.

Surveillance camera failure reported at casino

The social media account operating under the name “Mikie Sherrill’s Worst Nightmare” posted an update claiming, “All the security cameras went down in Casino!!!”

There has been no independent confirmation that the Golden Nugget experienced a complete surveillance system failure.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement regulates casino gaming operations, including compliance with security and surveillance requirements.

Casino surveillance systems are subject to strict regulatory standards intended to protect gaming integrity, monitor financial transactions and detect potential criminal activity.

A major surveillance malfunction could raise regulatory concerns about whether gaming operations can safely and legally continue. However, state regulators have not publicly confirmed that a camera failure was responsible for Thursday’s reported removal of patrons.

No official explanation yet

As of Thursday afternoon, the Golden Nugget and New Jersey gaming regulators had not issued a publicly verified explanation for the reported incident. Shore News Network has not been able to independently confirm the incident at this time.