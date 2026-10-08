Man Runs for His Life After Restaurant Argument, Shot in Back by Armed Suspect in Pennsylvania

Allegheny County detectives say a 24-year-old suspect chased a fleeing man through Homestead and shot him multiple times following an altercation outside a Sixth Street restaurant.

HOMESTEAD, PA — A 43-year-old man who tried to escape an armed confrontation outside a Homestead restaurant was chased down and shot multiple times in the back and legs, according to Allegheny County Police, who have now charged a 24-year-old suspect with criminal homicide.

Dejahne Neal, 24, was charged Thursday in connection with the September 18 shooting of Andrew Lenhart, 43, who died four days later at an area hospital.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the shooting followed an argument outside a restaurant along Sixth Street in Homestead, southeast of Pittsburgh.

Detectives say surveillance video and witness statements helped establish what happened as Lenhart attempted to flee.

Argument outside restaurant turns deadly

County 911 dispatchers received a shooting report at approximately 9:20 p.m. September 18 in the 600 block of Amity Street.

First responders arrived to find Lenhart suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

Detectives determined that Lenhart had been involved in an altercation outside a Sixth Street restaurant with an individual later identified as Neal.

According to investigators, Neal pulled out a firearm during the confrontation.

Lenhart ran from the area, but police allege Neal pursued him and fired several shots, striking him in the back and legs.

Authorities have not disclosed what started the argument or whether the two knew each other.

Surveillance footage helps identify suspect

Investigators used witness interviews and surveillance footage to reconstruct the encounter and identify Neal as the suspected shooter.

The investigation established that Lenhart was fleeing when the shots were fired, according to the department’s account.

Lenhart remained hospitalized in critical condition following the September 18 attack.

He was pronounced dead September 22.

Suspect charged with criminal homicide

Following the investigation, Neal was charged with criminal homicide and transported to the Allegheny County Jail pending preliminary arraignment.

Police have not released additional information about the weapon involved or whether any other individuals participated in the confrontation.

The Allegheny County Police investigation remains ongoing.