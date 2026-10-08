62-Year-Old Man Beaten With Sign Inside Queens Subway Station, NYPD Hunts Suspect

NYPD investigators are seeking an unidentified suspect accused of repeatedly striking a 62-year-old man with a plastic sign at the 46th Street subway station in Queens on September 30, 2026.

Police are searching for an unidentified attacker who repeatedly struck a 62-year-old man with a plastic sign inside the 46th Street subway station in Queens before fleeing.

QUEENS, NY — A 62-year-old man was assaulted inside a Queens subway station after an unidentified individual approached him and repeatedly struck him with a plastic sign, according to the NYPD.

The attack happened Wednesday, September 30, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on the mezzanine level of the 46th Street subway station in Sunnyside.

Police said the suspect approached the victim and struck him multiple times about the body before fleeing the station on foot.

The suspect remains unidentified, and investigators are asking the public for help locating the individual.

Attack occurred inside 46th Street subway station

The assault occurred within the jurisdiction of the NYPD’s 108th Precinct and Transit District 20, which cover portions of western Queens and the surrounding subway system.

According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, the attacker used a plastic sign to repeatedly strike the victim during the early-morning encounter.

Police have not released details about what led to the confrontation, whether the victim knew the attacker or the extent of the man’s injuries.

The attacker fled in an unknown direction.

NYPD asks public to help identify attacker

Investigators are seeking information about the assault as part of their ongoing New York City investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the September 30 attack is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Spanish-speaking callers can contact 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through the department’s @NYPDTips account on X.

Police have not announced an arrest or released a motive for the attack.

NYPD Crime Stoppers seeks the public’s help identifying a suspect who assaulted a 62-year-old man with a plastic sign inside a Queens subway station.