Two hospitalized after crash involving maryland highway vehicle on route 50

Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Maryland highway vehicle on Route 50 near Route 301, one day after an I-97 work zone injury.

Maryland State Police responded to a Thursday morning collision near the Route 50 and Route 301 split, one day after a highway worker was struck and injured in an Anne Arundel County construction zone.

CENTREVILLE, MD — Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a Maryland State Highway Administration vehicle along eastbound U.S. Route 50 near the Route 301 split, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded to the collision at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, October 8. Emergency medical personnel transported two people by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately release the identities of the injured individuals, the extent of their injuries or the circumstances that led to the crash.

The collision occurred along a major Eastern Shore highway used by motorists traveling between the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Delaware.

Second highway-related crash in two days

Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a maryland highway vehicle on route 50 near route 301, one day after an i-97 work zone injury.

Thursday’s collision came just one day after a highway worker was struck by a vehicle inside an active construction zone along Interstate 97 in Anne Arundel County.

According to Maryland State Police, the earlier crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on northbound I-97 near Route 32.

Investigators said a Toyota Camry driven by Javed Iqbal, 47, of Baltimore, was slowing for a lane closure when a Mercedes driven by Darrell Lamont Gough, 62, of Elkridge, struck it from behind.

The Mercedes then veered into the construction zone, striking a 31-year-old highway worker and a portable light tower.

The worker was transported to a trauma center. No other injuries were reported.

Police said impairment may have contributed to Wednesday’s crash, although the investigation remains ongoing and the cause has not been determined. Any charges will depend on the investigation’s findings.

State police urge drivers to slow down around road crews

Following Thursday’s Route 50 collision, Maryland State Police issued another reminder about the dangers facing highway personnel working near moving traffic.

“We urge motorists to slow down and/or move over when approaching work zones. It is the law,” the agency said.

Maryland’s Move Over law requires motorists to change lanes when approaching certain stopped vehicles displaying warning signals, when safe to do so. Drivers who cannot safely move over must slow to a reasonable and prudent speed.

State transportation officials also encourage drivers to remain alert for changing traffic patterns, construction workers and temporary lane restrictions. Additional guidance is available through Maryland’s Zero Deaths highway safety program.

Authorities have not announced whether Thursday’s Route 50 crash involved workers outside their vehicles or whether any citations will be issued.

The investigation remains ongoing.