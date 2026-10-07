Child Killed, Woman Seriously Injured After SUV Backs Into Them at Monmouth County Farm Brewery

Emergency crews respond after a child was killed and a 66-year-old woman seriously injured when an SUV backed into them at Screamin’ Hill Brewery in Upper Freehold.

New Jersey State Police say a child was killed and a 66-year-old woman seriously injured after an SUV backed into them in the parking lot of Screamin’ Hill Brewery in Upper Freehold.

UPPER FREEHOLD, N.J. — A child was killed and a woman seriously injured Saturday after an SUV backed into them in the parking lot of a farm brewery in Monmouth County, according to New Jersey State Police.

Police said Ellen Gabriel, 66, and the child were walking through a parking lot on Emleys Hill Road when a Chrysler SUV backed out of a parking space and struck them.

The child suffered fatal injuries.

Gabriel was seriously injured and transported for medical treatment.

Crash Happened at Screamin’ Hill Brewery

The incident occurred at Screamin’ Hill Brewery, a farm brewery on Emleys Hill Road in Upper Freehold.

The brewery later announced it was closed because of an emergency in its parking lot.

Authorities have not publicly released the child’s identity.

State Police Investigating

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain under investigation.

Police have not announced criminal charges or said whether speed, impairment or another factor contributed to the crash.

The driver’s identity was not immediately released.

State Police continue to investigate the fatal pedestrian crash.