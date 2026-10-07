4-Year-Old Lakewood Girl Killed After Being Run Over by Work Van During K-Turn

Ayala Niasoff, 4, was killed after a work van struck her outside a Lakewood residence while the driver was making a K-turn, according to reports.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A 4-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a work van outside a residence in Ocean County, according to recently surfaced details about the Sept. 11 crash.

The victim was identified as Ayala Niasoff.

Reporting on the crash says a 50-year-old driver was attempting to make a K-turn at a Lakewood residence when he felt the van strike something.

Driver Found Child Beneath Van

The driver stopped and discovered the child beneath the vehicle.

Emergency responders were called, but Ayala did not survive her injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were investigated by local authorities.

Details Surfaced Weeks Later

Although the fatal crash happened Sept. 11, additional details did not become widely public until last week.

Authorities have not announced criminal charges against the driver.

The case adds to continuing concerns over pedestrian safety in Lakewood, particularly in residential areas where children and large work vehicles can be in close proximity.