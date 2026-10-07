Marlboro Police Officer Injured After Allegedly Being Struck by Drunk Driver

A Marlboro police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle, with the driver later receiving summonses for DWI, reckless driving and having an open container, police said.

MARLBORO, N.J. — A police officer was injured after being struck by an alleged drunk driver in Monmouth County, according to Marlboro police.

Authorities said the officer was hit by a vehicle during the incident and suffered injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately disclosed.

Driver Faces DWI Summonses

The driver was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, police said.

Authorities had not immediately released the driver’s identity or additional details about what led to the collision.

Officer Injured During Incident

The Marlboro Police Department did not immediately disclose whether the officer was outside a patrol vehicle when struck or where the incident occurred.

No criminal charges beyond the reported motor vehicle summonses had been announced.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.