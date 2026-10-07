SUV Rear-Ends Jay’s School Bus Carrying 16 High School Students

Three students reported pain after a morning crash involving a Marlboro High School bus, while the SUV driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

MARLBORO, N.J. — An SUV rear-ended a school bus carrying 16 Marlboro High School students Tuesday morning, leaving three students complaining of pain and sending the SUV driver to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 7:45 a.m. at Duncan Drive and Tennent Road in Monmouth County, according to Marlboro police.

The bus, operated by Jay’s Bus Service, was headed to Marlboro High School with 16 students and the driver on board.

Three Students Report Pain

Police Capt. Jonathan Gramcko said three students complained of pain at the scene but declined medical treatment.

Authorities said additional students may have reported discomfort after arriving at school.

No serious injuries were reported among the students or bus driver.

SUV Driver Taken to Hospital

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was transported to Old Bridge Medical Center for treatment.

Police did not identify the driver.

No summonses were issued in connection with the crash.

Crash Investigation Complete

The two-vehicle crash remained limited to the SUV and school bus, and police did not report any other vehicles or pedestrians involved.

The Marlboro Police Department handles motor vehicle crash reports through its Records Unit, where accident reports are generally available several business days after an incident.