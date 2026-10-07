South Toms River Bank Robber Pleads Guilty, Prosecutors Seek 15-Year Prison Terms

Kenneth Grant, 58, pleaded guilty to two Ocean County bank robberies, including an armed holdup at a TD Bank in Lacey Township.

Kenneth Grant, 58, admitted to two bank robberies, including a March 9 holdup at a TD Bank in Lacey where prosecutors say he displayed a firearm.

SOUTH TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A 58-year-old man has pleaded guilty to two bank robberies in Ocean County, including an armed holdup at a TD Bank in Lacey Township.

Kenneth Grant entered the guilty pleas Monday.

Prosecutors say Grant robbed the Lacey TD Bank on March 9 after displaying a firearm. He was also linked to another bank robbery in Toms River three days earlier.

Prosecutors Seek 15 Years

The state intends to seek concurrent 15-year prison terms on the two robbery convictions.

Those sentences would be subject to New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, which generally requires defendants convicted of certain violent crimes to serve 85% of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Two Robberies Three Days Apart

The robberies happened within days of each other.

Prosecutors said Grant carried out the first robbery in Toms River before targeting the TD Bank in Lacey on March 9.

Details about the amount of money taken were not immediately available.

Sentencing Still Ahead

Grant has not yet been sentenced.

The case now moves to the sentencing phase, where prosecutors will ask the court to impose the two 15-year terms concurrently.