Stafford Traffic Stop at Route 72 Wawa Leads to Meth Arrest

Stafford police say a traffic stop at the Route 72 Wawa led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

STAFFORD, N.J. — A traffic stop outside a Wawa in Ocean County led to the arrest of a Manahawkin woman after police said officers found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The stop happened around 2 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Route 72 Wawa, according to Stafford police.

Officer Sean O’Rourke conducted the stop and developed probable cause to search the vehicle.

Police Find Suspected Meth

During the investigation, officers located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

The driver was identified as Alissa Stanley, 39, of Manahawkin.

Woman Charged and Released

Stanley was charged with drug-related offenses and released pending court proceedings.

Police did not immediately disclose the quantity of suspected methamphetamine recovered.

The case remains pending in court.