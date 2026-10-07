Mikie sherrill offers new jerseyans a new chance to ‘live on a prayer’ with bon jovi lottery ticket

Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Jon Bon Jovi launch the new Jersey Legend scratch-off at JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill joined Jon Bon Jovi in Red Bank to launch the new $5 Jersey Legend scratch-off celebrating the rocker’s music career and longtime ties to New Jersey.

RED BANK, N.J. — Gov. Mikie Sherrill is giving New Jerseyans a new reason to “live on a prayer” — this time with a lottery ticket. New Jerseyans living paycheck to paycheck and now plop down $5 for a chance to win $200,000.

Sherrill joined Jon Bon Jovi at JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank to launch the new Jersey Legend scratch-off, a $5 New Jersey Lottery game built around one of the state’s most recognizable rock stars.

“It doesn’t get much more Jersey than Jon Bon Jovi on a Jersey Lottery ticket,” Sherrill said.

Gov. Mikie sherrill and jon bon jovi launch the new jersey legend scratch-off at jbj soul kitchen in red bank.

$5 Ticket Carries $200,000 Top Prize

The New Jersey Lottery lists Jersey Legend as a $5 scratch-off with a top prize of $200,000.

The game launched Sept. 30 and includes more than $12.9 million in total prizes.

Players reveal four winning numbers and 15 player numbers. Matching numbers win the corresponding prize, while special moneybag and guitar symbols can trigger automatic or multiplied prizes.

Sherrill Highlights Bon Jovi’s Jersey Roots

Sherrill used the launch to highlight Bon Jovi’s decades-long connection to New Jersey and his charitable work through Soul Kitchen.

“I joined Jon at JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank to launch the new Jersey Legend Scratch-Offs, celebrating his decades of music and his commitment to the state he calls home,” Sherrill said.

She also noted that Soul Kitchen is marking 15 years of operation and has served roughly a quarter-million meals.

“A true Jersey legend — on and off the stage,” Sherrill said.

Bon Jovi Joins Long Line of Jersey Lottery Themes

The new ticket leans heavily into New Jersey identity, combining the state lottery with one of its best-known musicians.

The timing also gives the lottery a recognizable celebrity hook heading into the holiday season, while giving Bon Jovi fans a collectible-style ticket tied directly to the band’s Jersey image.

For players, though, the odds remain the same kind of gamble as any other scratch-off.

The Jersey Legend game has an overall prize rate of better than 1 in 5 tickets, according to the state lottery.