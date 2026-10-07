County Moves Forward on 5-Lane Highway Connecting Toms River and Jackson Through Lakewood

Cross Street in Lakewood is slated for widening and reconstruction as Ocean County moves ahead with a $5 million to $10 million Phase 2 improvement project.

Ocean County is seeking bids for the next phase of Cross Street improvements, covering roughly 0.6 miles between Prospect Street and Augusta Boulevard in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A major road project is moving forward in Ocean County, where officials are seeking contractors for the second phase of the Cross Street reconstruction project.

It’s part of an overall plan to eventually widen Cross Street to 5 lines from Toms River to Jackson, through Lakewood.

The work covers approximately 0.6 miles of Cross Street between Prospect Street and Augusta Boulevard and carries an estimated construction cost of between $5 million and $10 million.

Road to Be Widened and Rebuilt

Plans call for widening and reconstructing the roadway along the project corridor.

The work also includes stormwater improvements and utility relocation, addressing infrastructure beneath and alongside the heavily traveled road.

A new traffic signal is also included in the project.

Project Targets Growing Lakewood Corridor

Cross Street has become an increasingly important east-west route through Lakewood Township as residential and commercial development has expanded in the surrounding area. The Phase 2 project is intended to improve capacity and modernize a section of roadway that handles substantial daily traffic.

County Seeking Construction Bids

Ocean County is now soliciting bids from contractors for the work.

The final cost will depend on the bids submitted and awarded, meaning the $5 million to $10 million figure represents the county’s estimated construction range rather than a final contract price.

Additional details, including the construction schedule and traffic impacts, are expected as the bidding process moves forward.