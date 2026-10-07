Ocean county opens new $4. 8 million stafford library in manahawkin

Ocean County’s new Stafford Branch library in Manahawkin is now open after receiving $4.824 million in state construction funding.

The new 19,700-square-foot Stafford Branch opened Monday in Manahawkin after receiving $4.824 million in state Library Construction Bond Act funding.

MANahawkin, N.J. — Ocean County has opened a new 19,700-square-foot library branch in Stafford Township, completing a major public infrastructure project for Southern Ocean County. The opening comes as library use across America is in sharp decline due to internet access and mobile devices.

The new Stafford Branch opened Monday and replaces the community’s previous library facility with a larger, modernized space designed to serve a growing population.

The project received $4.824 million through New Jersey’s Library Construction Bond Act.

New Branch Adds Space and Updated Facilities

Old home of the ocean county library in stafford.

The new building significantly expands the amount of library space available in Stafford.

At 19,700 square feet, the branch provides more room for collections, public programs, study areas and community use.

The project was backed by state capital funding awarded through the New Jersey State Library under the Library Construction Bond Act.

Major Investment in Southern Ocean County

The opening represents a substantial public investment in Ocean County infrastructure.

The $4.824 million state contribution covered a significant portion of the project, while local and county funding supported the remainder of the development.

The branch is expected to serve Stafford, Manahawkin and surrounding Southern Ocean communities.

New Library Now Open to Public

The Stafford Branch is now open for regular library operations.

The larger facility gives the county library system additional capacity for public programming, technology access and community events.

The project is one of the more significant recent public-building investments in Southern Ocean County.