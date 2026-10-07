Jackson drivers face nearly two weeks of nighttime closures on cassville road

Jackson drivers face nighttime Cassville Road closures between West Veterans Highway and Freehold Road through Oct. 14 as road work continues.

Nighttime construction will shut down portions of Cassville Road between West Veterans Highway and Freehold Road from Oct. 4-8 and again Oct. 11-14.

JACKSON, N.J. — Drivers using one of Jackson Township’s major north-south corridors are facing a series of overnight closures as road work continues along Cassville Road.

The closures are scheduled for Oct. 4 through Oct. 8 and again Oct. 11 through Oct. 14, generally from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Closures Affect Key Jackson Corridor

Jackson drivers face nighttime cassville road closures between west veterans highway and freehold road through oct. 14 as road work continues.

The work will affect portions of Cassville Road between West Veterans Highway and Freehold Road, a heavily traveled stretch used by local residents, commuters and commercial traffic.

Drivers should expect detours and additional travel time during the overnight work periods.

Work Scheduled Over Two Separate Weeks

The first round of closures runs through Oct. 8, followed by a second series beginning Oct. 11.

The overnight schedule is designed to keep the roadway available during most daytime commuting hours, but motorists traveling through western Ocean County at night should plan alternate routes.

Drivers Urged to Watch for Detours

Road conditions and closure points may shift as construction progresses.

Motorists should follow posted detours, allow extra time and watch for construction crews and equipment in the work zone.